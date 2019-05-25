Mel B addresses sound issues during Spice Girls tour opener

Image zoom DUBLIN, IRELAND - MAY 24: Mel B, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Melanie C of The Spice Girls perform on the first night of the bands tour at Croke Park on May 24, 2019 in Dublin, Ireland. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

The Spice Girls kicked off their highly-anticipated stadium tour Friday in Dublin, but not all fans were satisfied.

Melanie “Mel B” Brown, aka Scary Spice, addressed complaints from multiple concertgoers that the sound at the Croke Park venue wasn’t up to par, making the pop stars difficult to hear.

“Hey guys, thank you for attending our show tonight in Dublin,” Brown, 43, said in a video shared to her Instagram story. “We will see you in Cardiff and hopefully the vocals and the sound will be much, much better.”

Brown, who appeared to be lying in bed, ended the video with an exasperated sigh.

Many fans who eagerly scooped up tickets to see the ‘90s stars reunited expressed their disappointment on Twitter that they were having difficulty hearing Brown and her bandmates Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm (Sporty Spice) and Geri Halliwell Horner (Ginger Spice).

There’s something wrong when the crowd at @spicegirls concert are all sitting down because no one has a clue what song is on because the sound really is THAT bad. @mcd_productions @CrokePark @IrishTimes @LovinDublin #SpiceWorldTour #SpiceGirl pic.twitter.com/QkENc7BJ8Y — Sabrina Egerton (@sabrinasstyle_) May 24, 2019

“There’s something wrong when the crowd at @spicegirls concert are all sitting down because no one has a clue what song is on because the sound really is THAT bad,” one fan wrote.

Another added that while the women put on a great performance, it was marred by the poor sound.

The #spicegirls put on a fabulous show tonight. But am really surprised that nobody seems to be talking about how poor the sound was. Could hardly make out the words they were saying at times. Was worst sound I’ve ever heard at a concert pic.twitter.com/UnKsi3B4Wo — Louise Sullivan (@lousul) May 24, 2019

“The #spicegirls put on a fabulous show tonight. But am really surprised that nobody seems to be talking about how poor the sound was,” the fan wrote. “Could hardly make out the words they were saying at times. Was worst sound I’ve ever heard at a concert.”

“Feedback, delay and the band overpowering their mics!!!” an attendee explained. “Great set list just a pity you couldn’t properly hear them! Sound engineer let them down!”

Brown was the lone band member to weigh in, as the rest of the singers took to social media simply to thank fans and express their own excitement.

“Amazing first night, thank you Dublin #spicegirls #spiceworld,” Bunton, 43, wrote on Instagram.

While Chisholm, 45, wrote, “Wow! Words cannot describe how it felt to be back on stage. I love you all so much, more than ever!!! Thank you so much to our incredible team, their talent, dedication and relentless hard work that have made this show this best thing I have ever been a part of. Thank you to our wonderful fans, without you we never could have done this, we are eternally grateful for your endless support. Can’t wait to do it all over again and again!!!! Watch out Cardiff we’re coming for you!”

The Spice Girls will next play on Monday at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

The band announced their 13-date United Kingdom stadium tour in November, their first reunion since they joined forces to close out the Olympic Games in London in 2012.

Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) opted out of the reunion dates, but wished her former bandmates well on Instagram ahead of Friday’s show.

“Good luck to the girls today as they start their tour! x VB,” she wrote, adding the hashtags “Spice Girls” and “Friendship Never Ends.”

Chisholm confirmed there was no bad blood between Beckham and the rest of the girls, as she replied, “Thanks honey! We’ll miss you.”