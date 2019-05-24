Image zoom Karwai Tang/WireImage; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Every stellar summer needs the perfect soundtrack. Whether is taking a drive with windows down, a pool party, or family barbeque, the balmy weather calls for an A-list playlist to blast in the background. With the highly-anticipated sunny season just around the corner, count on Apple Music — and some big celebs — to supply your new favorite songs for the occasion.

Apple Music just rolled out its new curated playlist collection, “Summertime Sounds,” showcasing the personal tastes of some of the hottest celebs (pun intended), and EW can exclusively reveal what Chris Hemsworth, Lizzo, Shawn Mendes, and J Balvin are listening to that inspires their own work we’ve come to know and love.

In addition to these perfected playlists, Apple Music will also promote mood music and radio stations well-suited for easy listening this summer.

Check out some of the “Summertime Sounds” celeb playlists below:

Lizzo’s Summer House Party

Lizzo invites us in with the ultimate invitation we can’t refuse, saying “grab your tequila and have fun at my summer house party!” With the exception of Lil Nas X’s country-rap sensation “Old Town Road” that has taken world by storm, her entire playlist is an empowering collection of songs exclusively by her favorite boss women. This proud display of girl power features an impressive range of artists, from TLC’s old-school R&B magic on “No Scrubs” to modern pop princess Ariana Grande on “Needy” and “7 Rings” to rap icon Cardi B on “Bodak Yellow” — along with four tracks of her own. In the terms of her hit song “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo declares to EW, “All these ladies are 100% THAT BITCH.”

Chris Hemsworth’s Summer Chill

We don’t know about you, but we are very interested to learn what our favorite Aussie demigod considers the perfect recipe for a day in paradise. Hemsworth’s picks are a cheerful blend of bouncing club beats found in “Talk (Disclosure VIP)” by Khalid and “Cola (Club Mix)” by CamelPhat and Elderbrook, along with laid-back alt-rock tunes like “No Rain” by Blind Melon and “Endless Summer” by The Jezabels. Hemsworth tops it all off the tasteful sprinkling of a soothing acoustic track — Ben Howard’s “Old Pine” complete with echoey, harmonized vocals and finger-picked steel string guitar lines.

If you’re looking for some Thor-inspired workout jams, check out his Apple Music Centr playlist here.

J Balvin’s Summer Vibes

As one of the biggest artists in the Latinx music scene, it’s no surprise that J Balvin proudly incorporates reggaeton and rap from a range of Spanish-speaking nations in his collection. “‘No Me Conoce Remix’ is a great collaboration. Jhay Cortez is an artist that I have supported since he started his career, Bad Bunny too,” Balvin tells EW on his collaboration friends in the industry. “The vibe with all three of us together feels really fresh and it was really beautiful to collaborate together on this song.” The Colombian artist’s accessible playlist was intentionally selected with a party vibe in mind, but also making sure each track felt special to him. As an international artist involved in multiple cross-genre projects, Balvin shows an appreciation of American pop music as well with the inclusion of music by Billie Eilish and Post Malone.

Shawn Mendes’ Summer Mix

Having produced many summertime anthems of his own, like his new release “I Can’t Have You” (featured on his playlist), Shawn Mendes is serving sizzling tracks that mainly fall under the pop, rap, and alt-rock umbrellas. Naturally, one of our favorite guitar-wielding songwriters gravitates toward the organic instrumentation and feel-good grooves of “The Less I Know The Better” by Tame Impala and “Island in the Sun” by Weezer. However, he also includes beat-heavy rap tracks from Post Malone, Drake, and Chance the Rapper to balance it out.

Check out playlists from more than 20 of your favorite celebrities around the world only on Apple Music.

Related content: