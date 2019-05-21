Cardi B postpones several concerts to 'fully recover' from plastic surgery procedures

Cardi B has postponed several upcoming concerts after being given “strict doctor’s orders” to take it easy following her recent plastic surgery procedures.

A rep for the 26-year-old rapper tells PEOPLE, “Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work, she didn’t take the time necessary to fully recover from her surgery.”

“Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctor’s orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May,” the rep adds.

On Monday, many fans expressed concern on Twitter after reports surfaced that Cardi had backed out of a Memorial Day Weekend concert in Maryland. The Grammy Award-winning rapper was set to headline the 92Q Spring Bling Festival Friday night.

The radio station later confirmed the news, explaining the show would be postponed to a later date as a result of health issues.

Cardi was also scheduled to perform Tuesday night at El Paso County Coliseum in Texas.

“She’s very disappointed as she hates to let her fans down,” Cardi’s rep says. “She reassures them that she will see them in September.”

After denying it for months, Cardi admitted to getting liposuction at the Beale Street Musical Festival in Memphis on May 5.

A few songs into her set, Cardi, dressed in a skin-tight, sparkly red jumpsuit, said that she shouldn’t be on stage.

“I have some news for y’all. I should have canceled today,” she said at the festival, sponsored by Facebook. “I shouldn’t really be performing because moving too much is gonna f— my lipo. But bitch, I’m still gonna get my motherf—ing money back, let’s go!”

Cardi later said she changed her mind because she wanted to tell the truth.

“It was important for me because I don’t like lying about things,” she told E! News on May 8 during a performance for her new Fashion Nova collection.

Cardi said she also wants people to understand that liposuction results don’t happen immediately.

“Like when you see somebody that had lipo, you think that they just go into the doctor’s and like boop, you come out and you look amazing, and it’s actually like a very long process, recovery,” she said. “It actually takes like a little bit more than three or four months.”

“The stages are very frustrating,” she said. “Sometimes it gets a little bit discouraging. You have to get your massages all the time. And sometimes, it might not come out like you wanted it to be. But right now, I’m actually enjoying it.”

One issue she does have, though, is when people doubt that her ab muscles are real.

“What I don’t like is people who are like, ‘She did ab sketching.’ And it’s like, no no no,” she said. “I always had abs, and I’m a very skinny person so when they’re taking extra fat out and your skin is tightening more, like my bones actually show more.”

Back in August, one month after giving birth to her first child, daughter Kulture Kiari with husband Offset, Cardi floated the idea of getting liposuction.

“I still feel like I got a lot of love handles right here,” she said, while pulling on her tummy. “It’s not much, but it’s like — I’m used to having, like, a real tight stomach … I might just get a little lipo, you know what I’m sayin’?”

Two months later, in October, the “I Like It” rapper showed off her toned stomach on her Instagram Stories, but said it was all natural.

“I never did lipo, bro. Never,” she told the camera.

On May 1, she revealed that she had a second breast augmentation.

“I just got my boobs redone,” she said. “I feel good, but then sometimes I feel like not, you know? [When] your skin is stretched out. Yes, my daughter f—ed me up. She did. She so did.”

A day later, Cardi wowed fans with her rock-hard abs at the Billboard Music Awards. Decked out in an ab-baring, two-piece yellow outfit, she went on to win six awards.

