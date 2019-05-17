Grab your yee-yee juice and favorite saddle, because rapper Lil Nas X just dropped the music video for his wildly popular “Old Town Road” remix, featuring Billy Ray Cyrus and an all-star cameo lineup including Chris Rock, Diplo, Vince Staples, and Rico Nasty.

The Western-themed mini-movie opens appropriately on the Old Town Road circa 1889, with Lil Nas X bolting through hilly brush on a horse while carrying a canvas bag full of cash. Although Rock and two fellow lawmen are hot on his tail, they suddenly call off their pursuit.

“When you see a black man on a horse flying that fast, you just gotta let him fly,” the comedian says, smiling.

As the Southern rapper joins Cyrus, he quickly has to go into hiding from local folks trying to run them out of their town. This leads Lil Nas X on an Alice in Wonderland-style adventure down a rabbit hole that leads him to the Old Town Road in 2019.

Cyrus sings during X’s arrival in the future, “I’m going to take my horse to Old Town Road / I’m gonna ride till I can’t no more,” as the lone cowboy rides his horse in front of bewildered locals.

The folks from the future may not understand who he is, but they sure know they can’t stand idly by as the beat drops.

“Old Town Road” has been a huge hit for newcomer Lil Nas X, and the remix has owned the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Top 100 charts for six weeks. Not even Taylor Swift’s new single “Me!” has dethroned the indie-song-that-could.

The country trap single also sparked controversy after Billboard removed it from the Hot Country Charts after it charted simultaneously on the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, and Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs in March, for not having enough country elements. Cyrus collaborated on the remix to support the song as a country release.

Diplo dropped a remix of his own that he debuted at the Stagecoach Festival. Both X and Cyrus performed the track together during his set for the first time.

