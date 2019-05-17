Watch Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber's 'I Don't Care' music video

Combine a green screen, a treadmill, a dancing ice cream cone, a fruity cocktail, two plush bear suits, and what do you get? Apparently the new music video for Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s hit single “I Don’t Care.” It may sound a little ridiculous, but as the song title suggests, they don’t care.

On Friday morning, the pair out of every pop fan’s dreams dropped their eye-catching video, helmed by British director Emil Nava — whom Sheeran refers to as his “ol m8” for being part of his career since his “Lego House” days.

“I Don’t Care” had been anticipated since the pair teased the collaboration in late April with a series of cheeky posts taken in front of a green screen with the caption “10”. Fans went into full freak-out mode and joined the artists in counting down the days on social media until “I Don’t Care” dropped last Friday.

The song was an instant hit, breaking the Spotify record of 10.8 million streams in a single day set by Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” this past holiday season.

The song’s carefree lyrics make it clear that the duo not only share a love for music and tattoos, but for their wives. Both artists tied the knot this past year, Sheeran with childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn and Bieber with Hailey Baldwin. The joyful track gushes with newlywed pride, and the silly singers clearly aren’t shy about it.

Related content: