Backstreet Boys release acoustic version of 'I Want It That Way' for Millennium anniversary

It was 20 years ago that the Backstreet Boys delivered Millennium, their third international album, which sold 1.13 million copies in its first week — setting a record for the the best sales week in the history of the recording industry at the time — and would go on to sell 9.4 million copies in 1999. Although the album was full of hits for the boy band, including “Larger Than Life” and “Show Me The Meaning of Being Lonely,” the lead single off the album has gone on to become the band’s most well-known hit: “I Want It That Way.”

Odds are, Backstreet Boys die-hards can still remember the guys performing the single on MTV’s Total Request Live in 1999, not to mention the airport-themed music video that would soon follow. Since its release, “I Want It That Way” has carved out a legacy in the music industry, with Billboard naming it the greatest boy-band song of all time in 2018. And now, in honor of the album’s 20-year anniversary, the Backstreet Boys — on the verge of launching their DNA world tour — have released an acoustic version of their biggest hit.

