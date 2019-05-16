BTS channel The Beatles for Stephen Colbert's 'BTS-mania' spoof

A lot of comparisons have been made between The Beatles and BTS as of late, mainly because the K-Pop group became the first traditional music ensemble to achieve a Billboard chart milestone since The Beatles. So, Stephen Colbert, slicking back his hair and going on vintage black-and-white on The Late Show Wednesday, had more fun with that concept.

J-Hope, V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, and RM — or, as Colbert names them, “the cute one,” “the cute one,” “the cute one,” “the cute one,” “the cute one,” “the cute one,” and “the cute one” — essentially transformed into The Beatles for a new spoof on Beatlemania that mirrored the British band’s famous first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1964.

BTS is now the “new batch of mop-topped heartthrobs” from “across the pond… the big one, the one with Hawaii in the middle.”

“You can only call it BTS-mania,” Colbert, doing his best Ed Sullivan impression, said.

The Late Show appearance drops in the midst of BTS’ presence in New York City, where they already performed “Fire” and “Boy with Luv” during Good Morning America‘s summer concert series in Central Park. Continuing the Beatles spoof, the gents performed “Boy with Luv” again, this time with a Beatles-style drum set in the backdrop.

