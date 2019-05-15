Taylor Swift dispels Avengers: Endgame Easter egg theory

Taylor Swift dropped dozens of Easter eggs hinting at her new album — a bunch of which can be found on Entertainment Weekly‘s cover! But, according to the “ME!” singer, there’s one theorized Easter egg the fans got wrong.

“There were some fans that thought I had something to do with Avengers: Endgame, which I would’ve loved to have been asked but I wasn’t,” Swift said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week.

Speculation began about a potential connection to the 22nd Marvel Cinematic Universe movie when Swift’s countdown clock was leading towards a reveal on the day the film hit theaters. That reveal was “ME!”, featuring Brendon Urie. Obviously, fans know by now that Swift didn’t have a cameo in the movie, and there now doesn’t seem to be a musical connection, either.

“We had a single that was coming out the same day and I had a song that was called ‘Endgame,'” Swift explained to DeGeneres. “They were like, ‘Oh my God, she’s gonna defeat Thanos!’ I let everyone down… again!” But that speculation is part of the fun. As Swift told EW for this year’s music issue, “I love to communicate through Easter eggs. I think the best messages are cryptic ones.”

Related content: