Good Morning America‘s free summer concert series kicks off this year with some “Luv” and some “Fire.”

BTS becomes the first musical act to perform for the morning show’s 2019 roster, and the fans were out in full force in New York City. The former EW cover stars and K-Pop sensation packed the Central Park venue with their ravenous followers, who went wild for performances of “Boy with Luv” and “Fire.”

“Boy with Luv,” which RM told GMA is “about finding joy and love and being curious about the little things,” broke the record for the most watched music video in 24 hours when it dropped with featured artist Halsey.

“Our fans are the best,” V said. “They are motivation. We love you army.”

The members — also including Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook — addressed BTS becoming the first traditional group to earn three Billboard No. 1 albums in a single year since The Beatles.

“I mean, we’re all fanboys of [The] Beatles, of course. Who is not?” RM said. “We feel so honored to be with the greatest names in the music industry — we love [The] Beatles, of course.”

Watch the performances in the videos above.

