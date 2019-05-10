Image zoom Peggy Sirota for EW

At Entertainment Weekly we fancy ourselves to be full-fledged Easter egg enthusiasts. Whether we’re slipping the pink teddy bear into our Breaking Bad reunion or Dean’s amulet into the Supernatural cover shoot, we’ve honed our skills pretty well over the years, if we do say so ourselves. But the one Easter egg expert that we’ll never live up to is Taylor Swift.

So when it came time to plan for the photo shoot with our current cover girl, we knew it was imperative we step up our hint-dropping game. EW’s expert photo editors adorned Swift’s jean jacket with over a dozen buttons, each one symbolizing a major milestone in her pop culture canon — and our very own interview with the singer. Swifties have been dedicating themselves to uncovering every last button-Easter-egg since the cover dropped, so now we’re letting you in on the official motivation for each one — except for a few specific buttons that Taylor herself picked out and plans to keep the special meaning all to herself. (That’s right, we can’t even spill on those Easter eggs; but give your best guesses, Swifties, and maybe she’ll treat us all to a big reveal).

Image zoom Peggy Sirota for EW

1. Selena Gomez

One of Taylor’s best friends (and one of the few people who’ve heard the new record).

2. The Dixie Chicks

Swift is a huge fan of the trio: “They make interesting music in an unapologetically feminine way.”

3. CATS

Swift is playing Bombalurina in the big-screen adaptation, and spoke about her role in the movie, for the first time ever, to EW. Spoiler alert: She went to “cat school” (really). See what else she spilled about the highly-anticipated flick here.

4. Calm

“Je suis calme!” is what Swift shouts in the music video for her new single, “ME!”

5. Friends

Friends is a major staple in Swift’s world. Her favorite quote from the show? “‘Pivot!’ I take it as career advice.”

6. Cats

Not to be confused with the musical, Swift is mom to three cats: Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey, and Benjamin Button. She also tries to work her love for felines into as many songs and music videos as humanly possible — as she explained to EW in her hint-dropping tell-all. If you see a cat it’s wise to remember it symbolizes nothing more than her love for her pets.

7. Troye Sivan

Swift is a big admirer of the Australian pop star, bringing him out to sing “My My My!” on the Reputation Tour.

8. Grey’s Anatomy

Swift’s go-to Grey’s Anatomy quote: “So do it. Decide. Is this the life you want to live? Is this the person you want to love? Is this the best you can be?”

9. Track 5

A nod to the Swifties’ fan theory that the most emotional song on each of her albums is placed at track 5 (“Cold As You,” “White Horse,” “Dear John,” “All Too Well,” “All You Had to Do Was Stay,” and “Delicate”).

10. Drake

The pop star calls Drake one of her favorite lyricists. “I love his one-liners,” she told EW. “Like ‘You say I led you on/But you followed me.’ Or ‘This a Rollie, not a stopwatch/It don’t ever stop.'”

11. Faith Hill

One of Swift’s favorite singers — and, of course, noted wife of one Tim McGraw.

12. Mister Rogers

Swift watched Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood every day after school and also spilled to EW that the documentary about the children’s show (Won’t You Be My Neighbor?) was the last movie she watched that made a major impact on the singer.

13. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Swift is a major Law & Order buff — see Olivia Benson the cat, Mariska Hargitay’s cameo in the “Bad Blood” music video and on the 1989 tour, and countless other references. The two-tone chime is also one of her favorite sounds.

14. Pastel colors

The color palette, which she began using on Instagram in February, represents a brand-new era — foreshadowed by her manicure in the Spotify vertical video for “Delicate.”

15. Game of Thrones

Breaking news: The HBO show (and Arya’s kill list) actually provided the inspiration for Reputation. Oh, and if Swift had her own dragon she would totally name it Villanelle, after the Killing Eve mastermind.

16. Awesome

A nod to the line she sings in “ME!”: “You can’t spell awesome without me.”

