Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber drop new single 'I Don't Care'

Two of pop’s biggest stars have teamed up for a new anthem.

Ed Sheeran released a duet with Justin Bieber titled “I Don’t Care” on Friday after teasing the track earlier this week. Produced by the legendary Max Martin, along with Shellback and FRED, the song — which could easily be a contender for song of the summer — is about being able to overcome anything as long as you’re with your “baby.”

“Cause I don’t care when I’m with my baby, yeah / All the bad things disappear / And you’re making me feel like I maybe I am somebody,” Sheeran sings, as Bieber chimes in, “I can deal with the bad nights when I’m with my baby, yeah / ’Cause I don’t care / As long as you hold me near / You can take me anywhere / And you’re making me feel like I’m loved by somebody / I can deal with the bad nights when I’m with my baby, yeah.”

In addition to honoring their wives (Bieber is married to Hailey Baldwin and Sheeran to Cherry Seaborn), Bieber also seems to address his mental health struggles in the lyrics.

“I’m crippled with anxiety / But I’m told it’s where we’re s’posed to be / You know what? / It’s kinda crazy ’cause I really don’t mind / And you make it better like that,” he croons.

The track comes after Sheeran announced on Tuesday that he and Bieber had a new duet set to premiere worldwide this Friday. Bieber previewed the track on Twitter as well, sharing an eight-second snippet teasing the tune’s bubbly pop production.

Additionally, Sheeran — who’s also set to appear as himself in Danny Boyle’s upcoming comedy film Yesterday — shared to Instagram a portion of the song’s lyrics.

Bieber previously teased new material at the end of April, after tweeting a photo of himself and Sheeran posing in front of a green screen.

Sheeran and Bieber have worked together in the past. The British singer-songwriter co-wrote Bieber’s smash 2015 hit “Love Yourself.” Sheeran originally wrote the track before Bieber tweaked it and put it on his Grammy-nominated album Purpose.

This is Sheeran’s first new release since his Grammy-winning album ÷, and it’s Bieber’s first offering since 2015’s Purpose, although he’s been featured on a number of tracks since then. They also both appeared together recently in Lil Dicky’s “Earth” video, with Bieber voicing a baboon and Sheeran a koala.

Listed to “I Don’t Care” via the official lyric video above.

