Watch the trailer for the Jonas Brothers' new documentary Chasing Happiness

The Jonas Brother are continuing to chase happiness over on Amazon Prime Video.

On Thursday, the fist trailer for the upcoming Jonas Brothers movie Chasing Happiness dropped, filled with never-before-seen footage (spot the famous wives!) and personal interviews with brothers Kevin, Joe, and Nick; their parents; and management. Available to stream on Amazon Prime starting June 4, the film traces the band’s early rise to success (and escape from New Jersey), their abrupt hiatus, solo careers, and their ultimate united return to the pop scene.

The clip shows home videos of the brothers as kids singing at church and beyond and details how their initial foray into pop stardom ended when their label dropped them. Luckily, Disney is here to make dreams come true and the guys soon found themselves back on the road to starry success — that is until youngest brother Nick decided he was done with the band. “I started to become aware of how much better I wanted to become,” says Nick in the trailer, while Joe adds that the breakup hurt most because it came from his “best friend” Nick.

“There were moments I thought, ‘they’ll never speak to me again,'” the youngest brother confesses at one point. “I really want to have a second chance with them.” And now he has it! The end of the trailer moves into current happenings with the guys getting music together for their upcoming album Happiness Begins and Kevin asserting that this time round it isn’t about money or fame, “it’s about doing something fun with my brothers.”

