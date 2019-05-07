Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber preview new single 'I Don't Care'

Image zoom Mike Windle/Getty Images; Simone Joyner/Getty Images

A pair of pop princes have teamed up to release a new single.

Ed Sheeran announced Tuesday he has recorded a duet with Justin Bieber titled “I Don’t Care,” set to premiere worldwide this Friday.

Bieber previewed the track on Twitter, sharing an eight-second snippet teasing the tune’s bubbly pop production.

The song marks Bieber’s first single as a lead artist since his 2017 BloodPop collaboration “Friends,” though it’s unclear whether the song is intended to stand alone as a one-off single or meant to lead a larger body of work from either artist involved.

Additionally, Sheeran — who’s also set to appear as himself in Danny Boyle’s upcoming comedy film Yesterday — shared to Instagram a portion of the song’s lyrics, which profess unconditional love for a romantic partner.

“Cause I don’t care / When I’m with my baby yeah / All the bad things disappear / And you’re making me feel like I’m loved by somebody,” the song’s chorus reads. “I can deal with the bad nights / When I’m with my baby, yeah / Cause I don’t care, long as you just hold me near / You can take me anywhere.”

Bieber previously teased new material at the end of April, after tweeting a photo of himself and Sheeran posing in front of a green screen.

“I Don’t Care” is set for release this Friday at 8:00 a.m. ET. Listen to Bieber’s sneak peek of the song above.

