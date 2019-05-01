Jonas Brothers perform at an awards show for the first time since 2009

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The Jonas Brothers were on fire (literally) at the Billboard Music Awards.

On Wednesday night, the boy band took to the stage for their first live awards show performance since their reunion as a music group earlier this year. (The last time they performed at an awards show was back in 2009.) The performance came on the heels of Wednesday’s announcement that they will be embarking on their first North American tour in a decade this summer.

They kicked off their performance with tracks from Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas’ careers apart from their fraternal recording efforts. Nick began the proceedings with a sexy take on “Jealous,” his all-time highest selling and charting single from 2014. Joe joined him onstage to wrap up the song before the duo jumped into “Cake by the Ocean,” the 2016 single from Joe’s band DNCE.

Both of the brothers’ famous significant others were on hand for the performance, with the broadcast cutting away to Joe’s fiancée Sophie Turner. Nick passed by his wife Priyanka Chopra in the audience and even planted a kiss on her cheek. It’s fitting since their loves feature in the music video for the new single “Sucker.”

After a sojourn through the audience, Nick and Joe joined their other brother Kevin onstage for the grand finale, a rousing performance of “Sucker” — the first single off their announced new album Happiness Beginning, coming in June. The song was accompanied by literal balls of first bursting out of the stage alongside the brothers, as well as Kevin jamming on guitar.

Though the brothers have released a music video and enjoyed a week-long residency on The Late Late Show, this marked this first official televised performance on a major awards show since reuniting after several years apart as solo artists, family men, and more.

