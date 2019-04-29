Taylor Swift's 'Me!' music video smashes YouTube viewership record

Hey, kids! Spelling — and breaking a YouTube record — is fun!

After Taylor Swift dropped the music video for her new single “Me!” Friday, the clip became the most-watched visual from a solo or female artist in history, YouTube confirmed over the weekend.

With 65.2 million views, congratulations @taylorswift13 + @taylornation13 on breaking the record for highest female and solo 24-hour debut for any music video on @YouTube 🎉 https://t.co/yY6GkcuILa pic.twitter.com/wlKZ4zyHOk — YouTube Music (@youtubemusic) April 28, 2019

According to a tweet from the streaming site, the music video — featuring Panic! At the Disco frontman, Brendon Urie — received 65.2 million views within its first 24 hours of its April 26 bow, making Swift the solo and female artist with the platform’s largest single-day debut.

Ariana Grande previously held the record for solo artists, as her Mean Girls– and Legally Blonde-themed “Thank U, Next” video bagged 55 million views across the day of its release late last year. Still, Swift’s “Me!” numbers trail the overall record (74 million views) held by K-pop group BTS’ Halsey-assisted visual for “Boy With Luv.”

“’Me!’ is a song about embracing your individuality, and really celebrating it, and owning it,” Swift explained of the song during a Thursday evening interview with Robin Roberts. “With a pop song we have the ability to get a melody stuck in people’s heads and I just want it to be one that makes them feel better about themselves.”

The single is expected to be included on Swift’s upcoming seventh full-length LP — the title of which is hidden in the “Me!” video via a series of clues, the 29-year-old told fans on social media.

Her last album, 2017’s Reputation, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart ahead of launching an accompany world tour. Swift will next be seen among the ensemble cast of Oscar-winning filmmaker Tom Hooper’s big-screen adaptation of the stage musical Cats.

Watch the “Me!” music video above.

