Chris Brown trashes band Chvrches as 'type of people I wish walked in front of a speeding bus'

Image zoom Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images; Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Chvrches recently called out Marshmello, one of their collaborators, for choosing to work with Chris Brown and Tyga, who they called “predators and abusers.” Now Brown has lashed out at the band from Glasgow, Scotland, calling them a “bunch of losers” and “the type of people I wish walked in front of a speeding bus full of mental patients.”

“BUNCH OF LOSERS,” Brown wrote in the comments section of one of Chvrches’ recent Instagram posts. “these are the type of people I wish walked in front of a speeding bus full of mental patients. Keep groveling over you own insecurities and hatred. IM BLACK AND PROUD. AND I KNOW ITS HURTS THAT U GUYS ARE STRUGGLING WIT LIFE OR PEACE SO U ARE FORCED TO SEE MY SUCCESS. You aren’t even #2 ( REMEMBER 2nd place only means YOU LOST FIRST! TA-TA. GOODDAY PEASANTS.”

Tyga also responded to Chvrches on the band’s Instagram post with their initial statement. “Where [sic] all God’s children,” he commented. “Everyone makes mistakes no ones [sic] perfect. Let’s Keep the energy positive.”

Image zoom Chvrches/Instagram

In case you’re just joining us, let’s rewind for a second.

EDM producer Marshmello collaborated with Chvrches on their song “Here With Me,” released in March.

This week, Marshmello released his latest track called “Light It Up,” a collaboration with Brown and Tyga.

Lauren Mayberry, Martin Doherty, and Iain Cook, the members of Chvrches, got wind of this and decided to speak out, given Brown and Tyga’s history.

In 2009, Brown pled guilty to physically abusing his then-girlfriend Rihanna. In 2017, his ex-girlfriend Karreuche Tran took out a restraining order against him. In 2018, the singer was one of three people sued by another woman, who claimed she was raped multiple times in his California home in February 2017. Brown’s lawyer said “none of these allegations are true.” In January of this year, Brown was arrested and then released in Paris after a woman filed a rape complaint to police. Brown, in a text image, said, “I WANNA MAKE IT PERFECTLY CLEAR…… THIS IS FALSE AND A WHOLE LOT OF CAP [sic].”

Tyga settled a sexual assault lawsuit against him in 2015 for a reported $50,000; Allison Brown claimed, for the rapper’s 2011 “Make It Nasty” music video, she was supplied with alcohol and later dry humped by someone in a yellow rabbit costume and groped by another man. That same year, he was called out for his lyrics to “Pleazer” that seemed to allude to a sexual relationship with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, who was 17 at the time. Sexual intercourse would have amounted to statutory rape, but no legal action was taken. In 2016, model-singer Molly O’Malia, then 14, accused Tyga of sending her “uncomfortable” messages. Tyga’s manager told TMZ the rapper reached out to O’Malia, who allegedly claimed she was 17, for a potential project through his record label.

“We are really upset, confused, and disappointed by Marshmello’s choice to work with Tyga and Chris Brown,” Chvrches said in a joint statement, published to the band’s Twitter page on Thursday. “We like and respect Mello as a person but working with people who are predators and abusers enables, excuses, and ultimately tacitly endorses that behavior. That is not something we can or will stand behind.”

And now you’re caught up.

Reps for Chvrches, Marshmello, Brown, and Tyga did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

This article has been updated with Tyga’s comment on Instagram.

