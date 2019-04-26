Just a day after sharing news of his forthcoming album, Bruce Springsteen has unveiled the first single and accompanying music video for “Hello Sunshine.”
The 69-year-old shared the promo with fans on Friday in posts on both Twitter and Instagram, revealing the video’s road trip-themed imagery.
The track appears on the legendary singer’s genre-bending album Western Stars, which marks his 19th studio LP. Available June 14, the release is inspired by Southern California pop records of the late ‘60s and early ‘70s.
“This record is a return to my solo recordings featuring character driven songs and sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements,” Springsteen said in a statement on his official website. “It’s a jewel box of a record.”
