Billy Ray Cyrus jumped on Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' remix — and the internet is obsessed

After Lil Nas X’s viral hit “Old Town Road” was removed from the Billboard’s Hot Country chart (it’s at No. 15 on the Hot 100) because it apparently “does not embrace enough elements of today’s country music to chart in its current version,” the 19-year-old rapper went out and got Billy Ray Cyrus for the remix — and the country legend killed it.

Old Town Road…. the remix out now! 🤠 @lilnasx pic.twitter.com/s0emFSzkHl — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) April 5, 2019

The collaboration seemed destined to happen. Back in December, Lil Nas X shared a video of himself listening to “Old Town Road” and wrote, “twitter please help me get billy ray cyrus on this.” And after the controversy with Billboard, Cyrus tweeted at the rapper, “Been watching everything going on with OTR. When I got thrown off the charts, Waylon Jennings said to me ‘Take this as a compliment’ means you’re doing something great! Only Outlaws are outlawed. Welcome to the club!”

.@LilNasX Been watching everything going on with OTR. When I got thrown off the charts, Waylon Jennings said to me “Take this as a compliment” means you’re doing something great! Only Outlaws are outlawed. Welcome to the club! — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) April 3, 2019

The internet — including Miley Cyrus — has been going nuts since the release of the track, anointing Cyrus as the “hero of the music world.” Read on for the best reactions, and then go listen to another epic rap-country collab: 2004’s classic “Over and Over” from Nelly and Tim McGraw.

Billy Ray Cyrus verse on old town road got me like pic.twitter.com/uR43HotMsD — sickö (@bornwitdrip) April 5, 2019

Lil Nas X walking back onto the Country Billboard charts with his Billy Ray Cyrus approved remix of "Old Town Road" pic.twitter.com/iGpDCTsV3N — Joe Anthony Myrick (@WamBamItsJAM) April 5, 2019

Billy Ray Cyrus got the hardest verse of the year.. ya can’t make this shit up pic.twitter.com/2RdBBAcF7U — virgin abloh (@guccidurags_) April 5, 2019

I really like how the Old Town Road remix kinda has this narrative. Lil Nas X plays the newbie who's experiencing the rush for the first time, and Billy Ray Cyrus is the veteran who's paid his dues and lives comfortably but misses the good old days. Some A+ songwriting — Zack Greenstein (@zgwizardzee) April 5, 2019

2019, the year Billy Ray Cyrus became the hero of the music world. — NIKK BLVKK (@nikkblvkk) April 5, 2019

Nelly and Tim McGraw walked so lil nas X and billy Ray Cyrus could run 🤠🐴 — Jose Govea (@josegovea_) April 5, 2019

How do i tell my landlord that Billy Ray Cyrus verse burned my apartment down — Kofie (@KofieYeboah) April 5, 2019

billy ray cyrus really snapped on this shit. what is 2019 pic.twitter.com/fkygqNOg6o — lostboy🥀 (@xxGodsLastGift) April 5, 2019

*listens to the Old Town Road remix with Billy Ray Cyrus* Me: pic.twitter.com/XUfqvoOnul — Jeron 🇬🇭🇮🇹 (@itsjeron) April 5, 2019

