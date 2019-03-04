Jonas Brothers collaborating with Amazon Studios on intimate new documentary

Image zoom Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The Jonas Brothers are back, signaled if nothing else by the droves of fans surging out of the woodwork with “Sucker” on repeat, fueled by the relief and excitement brought on by the group’s return to music. The good news continues for fans as Amazon Studios announced Monday that it will be releasing a documentary on the group — a welcome treat for those who want to see what has gone into their comeback.

Amazon Studios is teaming up with Philymack and Federal Films, a division of the new home of the JoBros, Republic Records, to bring what is sure to be an intimate look at the group amidst their much-celebrated comeback.

“Amazon Prime Video is proud to be the exclusive home for a very personal, behind the scenes look at the Jonas Brothers as they reunite for this exciting tour” says Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon Studios, in a statement. “Experiencing the brothers back together again is the news that everyone hoped for and we can’t wait to share this intimate and compelling documentary special with all of our customers.”

Individually, the brothers have not stayed out of the spotlight despite their absence as a musical collective. Joe Jonas found success with his pop group DNCE and is engaged to Game of Thrones and Dark Phoenix star Sophie Turner, and Nick recently married Priyanka Chopra in a wedding-of-the-decade contender of a double ceremony, along with steadily releasing work as a solo artist.

“Our fans are the best in the world and have shared in our journey as the Jonas Brothers and us as individuals,” said the Jonas Brothers. “In releasing this documentary we wanted to make sure we partnered with an innovative platform, like Amazon, that could reach our fans around the world.”

No release date has been announced yet for the film, but in the meantime, revel in the nostalgia of their old stuff or check out the adorable and personal music video for “Sucker” right here.

Related content: