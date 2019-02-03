Twitter reacts to Maroon 5's lackluster Super Bowl halftime performance

Al Bello/Getty Images
Performing for the Super Bowl is always a challenge: how can you squeeze a stadium-worthy spectacle into just a few minutes that’s entertaining enough to appeal to one of the biggest televised audiences possible? There have definitely been standouts, but looks like Maroon 5 won’t be one of them. Even with the help of Travis Scott and Big Boi, Maroon 5’s set was still about as entertaining as the first half of the football game — and of course, Twitter delivered the jokes.
Several tweets noticed the hypocrisy of Adam Levine going shirtless:
Referencing the ICE arrest of 21 Savage:
…And finally, wishing there had been more than just the tiniest glimpse of “Sweet Victory.”
Better luck next year, NFL.
