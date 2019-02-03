Twitter reacts to Maroon 5's lackluster Super Bowl halftime performance

Al Bello/Getty Images
placeholder
Dana Schwartz
February 03, 2019 at 08:52 PM EST

Performing for the Super Bowl is always a challenge: how can you squeeze a stadium-worthy spectacle into just a few minutes that’s entertaining enough to appeal to one of the biggest televised audiences possible? There have definitely been standouts, but looks like Maroon 5 won’t be one of them. Even with the help of Travis Scott and Big Boi, Maroon 5’s set was still about as entertaining as the first half of the football game — and of course, Twitter delivered the jokes.

Several tweets noticed the hypocrisy of Adam Levine going shirtless:

Referencing the ICE arrest of 21 Savage:

…And finally, wishing there had been more than just the tiniest glimpse of “Sweet Victory.”

Better luck next year, NFL.

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now