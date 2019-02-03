Twitter reacts to Maroon 5's lackluster Super Bowl halftime performance

Performing for the Super Bowl is always a challenge: how can you squeeze a stadium-worthy spectacle into just a few minutes that’s entertaining enough to appeal to one of the biggest televised audiences possible? There have definitely been standouts, but looks like Maroon 5 won’t be one of them. Even with the help of Travis Scott and Big Boi, Maroon 5’s set was still about as entertaining as the first half of the football game — and of course, Twitter delivered the jokes.

The last time I saw someone look as dead in the eyes as Adam Levine does now it was when I told my parents I was majoring in English — Ali Drucker (@ali_drucker) February 4, 2019

Adam Levine looks like the present day version of every person who wore Ed Hardy in 2005 — Kristin Chirico (@lolacoaster) February 4, 2019

This has truly been one of the most inoffensive, milquetoast Super Bowls of all time. — Matthew D'Ambrosio™ (@drmattdambrosio) February 4, 2019

I literally tripped into the Halftime Show midway. It was like watching boxed macaroni and cheese perform. — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) February 4, 2019

Adam Levine playing more songs after Big Boi performs at an event in Atlanta is deeply disrespectful and should be banned by law. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) February 4, 2019

They invited Adam Levine to the barbecue and it’s not going as planned. He brought the potato salad with raisins in it. — Martellus Bennett (@MartysaurusRex) February 4, 2019

This isn’t Maroon 5 this is a group of dads performing Maroon 5 songs at their kids talent show — Madeline Hill (@mad_hill) February 4, 2019

The M stands for "Meh" — Tim Long (@mrtimlong) February 4, 2019

if anything this halftime show is making me feel great about my karaoke ability — this is a 7000 series casey (@csymrl) February 4, 2019

yeesh if this is what they came up with for Maroon 5 I don't even want to know what Maroons 1 through 4 sounded like. — Lincoln Michel (@TheLincoln) February 4, 2019

Several tweets noticed the hypocrisy of Adam Levine going shirtless:

Oh but we can see Adam Levine’s nipples @FCC — Ira (@ira) February 4, 2019

IF TWO ADAM LEVINE NIPPLES WERE APPROVED THEN SOMEONE OWES JANET JACKSON A BIG APOLOGY — Katie Zack (@katiefzack) February 4, 2019

Referencing the ICE arrest of 21 Savage:

why couldn't maroon 5 have been secretly british — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 4, 2019

…And finally, wishing there had been more than just the tiniest glimpse of “Sweet Victory.”

wait, so, was there not going to be more spongebob stuff — clara b (@clarabellum) February 4, 2019

I’m watching the Spongebob “Winner Takes All” video to cleanse my palate. — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) February 4, 2019

I need more Spongebob please…. while you’re at it bring out Doodlebob… to erase this Halftime show haha. — Melvin Gutierrez (@melvinsings) February 4, 2019

my dad walked in the living room when we all shouted “spongebob” but Travis Scott was on TV & he goes “… that’s not spongebob” and walked out & I haven’t seen disappointment like that in a long time — Gabriela Harrod 🦋 (@harrodgabriela) February 4, 2019

Better luck next year, NFL.