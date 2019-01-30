NFL and Maroon 5 cancel press conference ahead of Super Bowl halftime show

Image zoom Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Unlike years past, the NFL will forego holding a press conference with their 2019 Super Bowl halftime show headliners Maroon 5 ahead of the big show.

A representative for the NFL told PEOPLE in a statement on Tuesday, “Maroon 5 has been working hard on a Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show that will meet and exceed the standards of this event. As it is about music, the artists will let their show do the talking as they prepare to take the stage this Sunday.”

“Starting with the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show announcement, we began a cross-platform rollout of behind-the-scenes footage and content from each of the halftime performers,” the statement continued. “Instead of hosting a press conference, this social and digital media rollout will continue through Sunday across our owned and operated media assets as well as through the platforms of the artists.”

In years past, former headlining acts like Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Katy Perry have all participated in the customary press conference before the show.

On Tuesday morning, Maroon 5, the NFL and Interscope Records announced their decision to make a $500,000 contribution to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America ahead of the halftime performance, which will take place on Feb. 3 this year.

“Playing the Super Bowl has been a dream of our band for a long time,” frontman Adam Levine said in a statement. “We thank the NFL for the opportunity and also to them, along with Interscope Records, for making this donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters, which will have a major impact for children across the country.”

As part of the NFL’s #InspireChange social justice initiative, their commitment will help to create positive social changes for youth in communities across the country.

Maroon 5’s decision to donate comes two weeks after fellow halftime act Travis Scott revealed that he had agreed to sign on for the high-profile event on the condition that the NFL would join him in a joint donation to a charitable cause. In partnership with the league, the “Sicko Mode” rapper will make a $500,000 contribution to Dream Corps, a non-profit organization that champions social justice.

“I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in,” Scott previously said in a statement. “I know being an artist that it’s in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation. I am proud to support Dream Corps and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change.”

This year, the halftime show has ignited a cultural firestorm as many fans asked would-be performers to back out of the event to support Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who started the #TakeAKnee movement to protest racial injustices.

Rapper Big Boi will also join Maroon 5 — which, along with Levine, consists of band members PJ Morton, James Valentine, Jesse Carmichael, Mickey Madden, Matt Flynn and Sam Farrar — and Scott for the halftime performance.

Maroon 5’s 2019 Super Bowl LIII Pepsi Halftime Show airs Feb. 3 on CBS, and the 61st Grammy Awards will take place at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10. The telecast will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 p.m. EST.