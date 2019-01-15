Toto's 'Africa' to play forever on repeat in a secret desert location

Somewhere, in an isolated desert location on the southern coast of Africa, a certain Toto song is playing to the vast emptiness. Over. And over. And over. Again.

A German artist has set up a musical oasis in a secret spot in the Namib desert, with the song “Africa” repeating on an endless loop, according to CNN. The installation has a solar-powered MP3 player playing the iconic song on a loop through six speakers on white pedestals. It looks like this:

The artist, Max Siedentopf, calls the installation “Toto Forever,” and told CNN: “Even though ‘Africa’ by Toto was released 1982 it is still very much present in today’s pop culture and frequently used for memes and even entire Reddit pages are dedicated to the song. I was very intrigued by this and wanted to pay the song the ultimate homage and physically exhibit ‘Africa’ in Africa … Hopefully the song will play just as long.”

The artist is not, of course, revealing the exact spot of the installation, adding, it’s “like a treasure that only the most loyal of Toto fans can find.”

Toto’s “Africa” has been undergoing a resurgence of popularity lately, with last year’s Weezer cover giving the band its biggest hit in a decade, and Pitbull covering the song for the Aquaman soundtrack.

The odds of Siedentopf’s installation blessing the rains for all eternity are rather slim of course. Somebody could find the installation and wreck it. And the very real rains and winds will take their toll — for all we know, this installation could already be hidden under a sand dune. Perhaps it will be uncovered by a perplexed archeologist thousands of years in the future who will realize that, if nothing else before the Great Water Wars of 2040 doomed us all, that we really knew how to craft soothingly catchy pop songs.

And since there’s a fair chance you’re craving the actual track at this point, here it is:

