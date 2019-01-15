The Cranberries unveil final album one year after Dolores O’Riordan's death

With blessings from the family of frontwoman Dolores O’Riordan, The Cranberries are ready for their final bow.

On Tuesday, one year after O’Riordan died unexpectedly at the age of 46, the Irish band unveiled the first song off of their final album, In the End. “All Over Now” is the first revealed from the collection of songs O’Riordan worked on before she passed.

“I can’t think of a more fitting way to commemorate the first anniversary of Dolores’ passing and to celebrate her life than to announce to the world the release of her final album with the band.” O’Riordan’s mother Eileen said in a statement. “I miss her awfully, specially today, as does the entire family. She was very excited about this new album and was really looking forward to its release. I have no doubt that she is happy now and would be delighted with today’s announcement.”

The Cranberries began work on what would become In the End while on their 2017 Something Else tour, according to a Facebook post on the band’s page. O’Riordan “completed and recorded the vocals to final demo stage on the eleven songs which feature on this recording” with plans for the group to complete the album in 2018.

“After Dolores’ devastating and unexpected passing in January 2018, we took some time out and put all plans on hold,” bandmates Noel and Mike Hogan and Fergal Lawler wrote. “As time passed, we began to think about how we might best honor our close friend and bandmate. This was a very painful process. We remembered how Dolores had been so energised by the prospect of making this record and getting back out on the road to play the songs live, and realized that the most meaningful thing to do was to finish the album we had started with her.”

O’Riordan revealed in 2017 that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2017. According to the coroner to the BBC, she died from drowning in a London hotel room on Jan. 15, 2018 from a “tragic accident.”

The surviving band members called it “a very emotional process” working on the final album.

“We would like to take the chance to thank ours and Dolores’ family and friends and all those who worked with the band over the years,” they wrote. “To our fans, who have stood by us for almost 30 years; thank you, without you, none of this would have been possible. It has been an incredible journey. We dedicate this album to our dear friend and bandmate Dolores. She will always be with us in her music.”

