Post Malone calls out R. Kelly for doing some 'f—ed up sh—'

Post Malone is speaking out against R. Kelly.

On Monday night, the rapper told TMZ that he supports the artists who are pulling their collaborations with Kelly off of iTunes and streaming services amid the abuse allegations around the musician.

“He’s done a lot of f—ed up s—, obviously,” Malone, 23, said.

“Essentially, it is the right thing to do,” Malone continued, referencing the musicians — including Lady Gaga, Céline Dion, and Chance the Rapper — who are pulling their collaborations. “But it’s not really my place.”

Last week, Lady Gaga broke her silence on R. Kelly, with whom she collaborated on 2013’s recording duet “Do What U Want (With My Body).”

In a statement on Thursday, Gaga, 32, apologized to Kelly’s victims and vowed to have the track removed from iTunes and all streaming platforms.

“I stand behind these women 1000%, believe them, know they are suffering and in pain, and feel strongly that their voices should be heard and taken seriously,” the Star Is Born actress wrote.

I stand by anyone who has ever been the victim of sexual assault: pic.twitter.com/67sz4WpV3i — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 10, 2019

“As a victim of sexual assault myself, I made both the song and the video at a dark time in my life,” she continued. “My intention was to create something extremely defiant and provocative because I was angry and still hadn’t processed the trauma that had occurred in my own life.”

Céline Dion is also pulling her song with R. Kelly, “I’m Your Angel”, off of music streaming services, TMZ reported Monday.

Surviving R. Kelly — which aired on Lifetime from Jan. 3 through Jan. 5 — featured wide-ranging interviews with Kelly’s family members, former friends, and colleagues, but most notably, women who claim that for decades the hit-making singer and producer used his power and influence to sexually and physically abuse them and others.

Last week, The New York Times reported that the singer, 52, was under investigation in the state of Georgia.

R. Kelly’s lawyer has denied the allegations. In an interview with the Associated Press on Friday, Chicago-based attorney Steve Greenberg called the documentary “disgusting” and claimed that producers told “disgruntled” women incriminating things to say about Kelly off camera in an effort to incriminate the Grammy winner.

Producers of the film, however, denied the lawyer’s statement. “We are enormously proud of the series. The powerful stories from the women in the documentary speak for themselves,” they previously said in a statement to PEOPLE. “Their honesty and candor has resonated with millions of viewers.”

If you or someone you know think they are being abused, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY) now for anonymous, confidential help, available 24/7.