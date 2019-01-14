Emma Bunton revisits the location of the Spice Girls' 'Wannabe' video

Emma Bunton is saying “Viva Forever” to the Spice Girls‘ “Wannabe” video.

On Saturday, Bunton, affectionately known as Baby Spice in the pop group, revisited the location of the band’s first music video and shared a pic of her posing on the same stairs the girls danced on in the 1996 clip. “Visited a special place today with my babies!” Bunton captioned a photo of her striking a pose. “We danced on the stairs!! wannabe #memories.” The iconic staircase of the St. Pancras Grand Hotel in London has long been a popular spot for fans of the girl group, who visit to pay respects to the band members, posing and snapping photos themselves.

Visited a special place today with my babies! We danced on the stairs!! wannabe #memories pic.twitter.com/D8WU2HPOb5 — Emma Bunton (@EmmaBunton) January 12, 2019

Released in late 1996 in the U.K., “Wannabe” was a surprising smash hit the propelled the girls to a successful career that spanned decades (off and on), multiple albums and world tours one very memorable movie. In January 1997, the song was released in the United States and topped the Billboard Hot 100 for four weeks.

The Spice Girls are set to reunite for another tour this year, with Mel B (Scary Spice), Melanie C (Sporty Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), and Geri Halliwell (Ginger Spice) performing a limited stadium dates in the U.K. this year. Posh Spice, a.k.a Victoria Beckham will not be joining her ’90s girl gang on the road.

Related news: