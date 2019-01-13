Maroon 5 to headline Super Bowl halftime show with Travis Scott and Big Boi

The lineup for the most-watched musical event of the year is now official.

Maroon 5 will take the stage for the Pepsi Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show alongside Travis Scott and Big Boi, the NFL announced on Sunday.

Rumors the band would be headlining the performance emerged back in September but the story had yet to be confirmed. The group’s association with the big game stirred controversy and led over 75,000 people to sign a Change.org petition urging them to back out in support of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who remains out of the league after starting the #TakeAKnee movement to promote racial equality.

In a statement timed with the news, Scott revealed he has teamed with the NFL to call attention to social justice issues by making a joint donation of $500,000 to the non-profit Dream Corps. The donation comes as part of the NFL’s “Inspire Change” program, which was announced Friday.

“I back anyone who takes a stand for what they believe in,” Scott said in a press release. “I know being an artist that it’s in my power to inspire. So before confirming the Super Bowl Halftime performance, I made sure to partner with the NFL on this important donation. I am proud to support Dream Corps and the work they do that will hopefully inspire and promote change.”

Maroon Five and Big Boi marked the occasion by sharing his excitement via Twitter.

The Super Bowl will be held on February 3 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the hometown of Big Boi.

