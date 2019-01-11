Sam Smith and Normani drop groovy duet 'Dancing with a Stranger'

Sam Smith and Normani have teamed up to soundtrack your weekend festivities.

The pair dropped the collaborative single “Dancing with a Stranger” across digital platforms Friday at midnight, with Smith indicating her wrote the song in 2018 during his Thrill of It All tour.

“For me it bottles everything I was feeling whilst juggling my personal life and touring,” Smith said via press release of the groovy pop-R&B tune, which came together after both artists were recording in separate rooms at the same Los Angeles studio and decided to link up for the song. “It is also such a beautiful moment for me as I’m a huge, huge fan of Normani and everything she is. I’m so excited to watch her light shine. I hope everyone enjoys hearing this song as much as I do.”

“I’m truly blessed having the opportunity to create with one of the greatest vocalists of this decade. I think about the artists that I frequently listen to daily and Sam Smith has definitely been one of them for some time now. I never thought in a trillion years that I would be able to state that I have a record with this extremely gifted being,” Normani, who rose to prominence as part of the girl group Fifth Harmony and is currently working on her debut solo album after previously releasing successful singles with Khalid (“Love Lies”) and 6LACK (“Waves”), added. “I’m super proud to share this song with Sam and cannot wait for the rest of the world to experience it. From the first moment that I heard the song I knew how special it was. I’m deeply in love with this body of work and I hope that you all will be too.”

“Dancing with a Stranger” is available now on Spotify and iTunes. Listen to the track in full above.

