Adam Lambert confirms Bohemian Rhapsody cameo

While Adam Lambert has frequently shared the stage with the remaining members of Queen, some may be surprised to learn of another connection that he has to the iconic band.

In a Twitter post on Friday, the singer celebrated his small (but crucial) cameo in Bohemian Rhapsody, sharing an image of himself from the production.

Who is he!? 😏😂 #BohemianRhapsodyMovie is available for digital download on 1/22! pic.twitter.com/RXVOvhv2qu — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) January 11, 2019

CBS

Lambert’s appearance in the smash hit comes halfway through the musical drama during a montage highlighting the group’s first American tour. While at a rest stop, frontman Freddie Mercury (Rami Malek) is on the phone with his fiancé Mary Austin (Lucy Boynton), when a rugged truck driver catches his eye. The man shoots Mercury a seductive glance before entering the men’s room. The scene ends with Mercury staring at the restroom door – setting up a later scene in which he discusses his sexuality with Austin.

The star previously hinted at his brief turn in the project ahead of its debut last year. The new tweet serves as a promotion for the film’s upcoming digital download release on Jan. 22.

Lambert’s collaborations with Queen date back to 2009 when Brian May and Roger Taylor (bassist John Deacon retired in 1997) appeared on American Idol while the musician was a contestant. He later embarked on several world tours with the group and is currently gearing up for a series of concerts throughout the U.S. that’s set to kick off this summer.

Bohemian Rhapsody’s home video release comes on the heels of the film being named the highest grossing music biopic of all time and scoring two major Golden Globe award wins: Best Actor in a Drama for Malek and Best Picture Drama.

