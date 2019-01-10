'Baby Shark' is now a hit on the Billboard Hot 100

No seas are safe from “Baby Shark”!

The kids’ song that will stay in your head forever after just one listen, has swum its way into the Billboard Hot 100. The infectious, singalong ditty entered the chart at no. 32 this week, finding itself in the company of likes of Lady Gaga and Ellie Goulding.

The 2-minute song, recorded by South Korean educational brand Pinkfong, has garnered more than 2.1 billion views since November 2016 on YouTube and, according to Billboard, was streamed 20.8 million times in just the past week. (Let’s take a moment to send some warm thoughts to all the demented babysitters out there.) A remix in June 2016, saw the tune take on a new beat and melody. The song tells the story of a family of sharks, including a baby, mommy, daddy, grandma and grandpa who do normal shark things, like hunting and staying out of danger together.

Back in September, James Corden performed a more sophisticated version of the kids’ song on The Late Late Show, accompanied by a grand piano and Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner and Josh Groban.

Watch the video for the song (if you dare) above.

