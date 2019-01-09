Joni Mitchell tribute Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration set for theaters

A star-studded concert celebrating the work of Joni Mitchell is set to hit theaters across the U.S. and Canada on Feb. 7 for one night only.

Filmed last November to mark the iconic musician’s 75th birthday, Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration features performances from Emmylou Harris, Norah Jones, Diana Krall, Kris Kristofferson, Rufus Wainwright, and more.

Held at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles over two nights, the showcase features renditions of Mitchell’s hits including “A Case of You,” “Both Sides,” and “Now, and Down To You.”

Timothy Norris

“We are thrilled to bring audiences together in movie theaters across North America to experience this magical evening,” said the senior vice president of Trafalgar Releasing, the distribution company behind the film, Kymberli Frueh. “The incredible talent featured in this concert is a true testament to the impact that Joni has had on musicians and fans alike.”

Tickets for The Music Center Presents Joni 75: A Birthday Celebration are now on sale at joni75.com.

An accompanying soundtrack album is also available for preorder, ahead of a March 1 release.

Related content: