Justin Timberlake announces return to tour after vocal cord injury: 'We're back!'

Just over two months after postponing numerous dates of his Man of the Woods tour due to bruised vocal cords, Justin Timberlake is healthy and hitting the stage once again.

The “Filthy” singer posted a triumphant video to Instagram on Thursday night, one day before the tour resumed in Washington D.C. at the Capital One Arena

“First of all, Happy New Year. Hope everybody had a good holiday,” he said in the clip. “Second of all — D.C., we here. We’re back! Can’t wait. Excited — y’all ready?”

“And… we’re back. See you tomorrow DC! #MOTWTOUR,” Timberlake added in a caption for the video.

Timberlake, 37, has been plagued by vocal issues throughout the global trek, which is slated to run through April. In October, the New York Times best-selling author of Hindsight announced on Instagram just hours before a show in New York City at Madison Square Garden that his doctors had ordered him to rest.

“Hey guys, I’m sorry to announce I have to postpone the show at MSG tonight on doctor’s orders,” he wrote. “My vocal cords are severely bruised. I’m gonna make this up to you and the new show will be on my birthday, January 31. More info to come. Again I’m so sorry to do this, but excited to see you soon. Love, J.”

Timberlake then postponed planned shows in Buffalo, New York, and Tacoma, Washington. His November Los Angeles concert was to be his first back since the injury, but then that too was ultimately postponed.

“As a result of bruised vocal cords, the Justin Timberlake Man of The Woods concert currently scheduled for Nov. 27 at Staples Center in Los Angeles is postponed,” read a statement issued at the time. “Fans are advised to hold onto their tickets pending updated show information as they will be honored at the rescheduled event. Justin Timberlake is sorry for the inconvenience to his fans.”

And in early December, Timberlake was forced to postpone another month due to a slower recovery time than initially expected.

“Hey Guys, I’m sure you have heard that I’ve had to postpone several tour dates due to bruised vocal cords,” he wrote on Instagram. “My vocal cords are healing, but they are not all the way back to normal yet, so my doctors want me to continue to rest my voice. They have asked me to hold off on singing until next month,” he wrote. “I’m really sorry, I want to be back on the stage and I am doing all I can to get there quickly. Thank you for understanding — I see all of your posts and I appreciate the support and the love. I look forward to coming back stronger than I was before.”

The *NSYNC alum previously had an operation to remove his throat nodules — benign growths on the vocal cords — in 2005.