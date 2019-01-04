Britney Spears takes 'indefinite work hiatus' due to father's health

After suffering a nearly tragic blow, Britney Spears is taking a break from the spotlight.

The pop singer, 37, will be putting all of her work projects on hold for the time being after her father, Jamie Spears, was hospitalized last year, Spears announced on Friday. That means the Domination Las Vegas show she planned to start this February at the Park MGM resort’s Park Theater is postponed indefinitely.

“I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say,” Spears began in a written statement published on her Instagram account. “I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make.”

Jamie was hospitalized two months at the Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas after his colon spontaneously ruptured, according to a press release from Spears’ rep. He was immediately admitted into surgery and his daughter spent the next 28 days in the hospital. He is currently recuperating at home and is expected to make a full recovery after “a long, complicated post-operative period.”

“We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him,” Spears wrote. “I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand.”

In an official statement released on her website, Spears thanked her fans for their “continued love and support during this time.” She added, “I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you.”

Refunds on tickets for Spears’ Domination are available through the appropriate point of purchase. For more information, visit BritneySpears.com.

