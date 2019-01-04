12 can't-miss tours of 2019

In 2018, we saw Taylor, Bey and Jay, and U2 hit the road for massive world tours. But 2019 is no slouch. From Meek Mill to the Rolling Stones, here are a dozen must-see acts to check out in the new year.

Ariana Grande

The pop queen will keep the Sweetener train rolling with a world tour that hits more than 70 stops across two continents — including a “special show” in Manchester, England, the location of a 2017 suicide bombing that took place after a Grande performance. —Alex Suskind

Start date: March 18 in Albany, N.Y.

Carrie Underwood

The country star is boarding her bus for the Cry Pretty 360 tour, launching in Greensboro, N.C., in May. As the title suggests, the 2018 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year will be playing in the round. Openers Runaway June and Maddie & Tae come along for the ride. —Sarah Rodman

Start date: May 1 in Greensboro, N.C.

Cher

Cher will spend her 2019 the same way she spent 2018: knee-deep in Swedish pop. After kicking things off in New Zealand, the iconic singer will bring her Here We Go Again tour and its slate of ABBA covers Stateside. (Cue fans screaming, “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!”) The run starts in Estero, Fla., later this month. —AS

Start date: Jan. 17 in Estero, Fla.

Dead and Co.

It wouldn’t be summer without the Dead. The sunshine daydream crew of Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, and John Mayer return for a 19-stop stint across America — their sixth tour since launching in 2015. It all kicks off May 31 in Mountain View, Calif. —AS

Start date: Jan. 17 in Riviera Maya, Mexico

John Mellencamp

The famous Hoosier gets things rolling on the John Mellencamp Show in his home state in February. He’s touring in support of his 24th release, a compilation of covers he’s recorded over the years, aptly titled Other People’s Stuff. Expect to hear those songs and his own stuff, too. —SR

Start date: Feb. 7 in South Bend, Ind.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Mariah Carey

In addition to her continued Las Vegas residency, the diva will be giving her sleeper 2018 record Caution the live treatment with the 22-city Caution World Tour. No word yet on whether there will be milk baths. —AS

Start date: Feb. 27 in Dallas, Texas

Paul McCartney

The pop icon is ready to Freshen Up, as he’s dubbed his next round of tour dates playing Beatles hits and solo favorites with his crack band. The trek begins in Chile in March and comes Stateside in May, with a July date at Dodger Stadium. —SR

Start date: March 20 in Santiago, Chile

Meek Mill

Meek Mill capped last year with a No. 1 album (the fittingly titled Championships, his first full-length effort since his April 2018 release from prison). Expect the wins to continue for the Philadelphia rapper as he launches his anticipated Motivation Tour with a 16-city trip across America. —AS

Start date: Feb. 19 in Miami, Fla.

New Kids on the Block

Step 1: You will have lots of fun… reliving the glory days of NKOTB and era-appropriate openers like Salt-N-Pepa. Step 2: There’s so much you can do… to prepare, like find your acid-washed jeans. Steps 3-5: You know the drill. The time arrives May 2. —SR

Start date: May 2 in Cincinnati, Ohio

Queen + Adam Lambert

After the box office success of the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, the rock legends — fronted by power-lunged American Idol alum Adam Lambert — return to the road for the Rhapsody tour in July (Rami Malek not included). —SR

Start date: July 10 in Vancouver, Canada

The Rolling Stones

Break out the moves like Jagger and your best Keith Richards skull rings. Almost six decades after their debut, the World’s Greatest Rock & Roll Band is hitting the road for the 13-city No Filter tour, their first U.S. run since 2015. —AS

Start date: April 20 in Miami, Fla.

Vince Staples

One of rap’s wittiest artists brings one of rap’s wittiest albums of 2018 (the terrestrial-radio-themed FM!) to arenas across the States with his Smile, You’re on Camera trek. Staples will open things up in Tucson, Ariz., on Feb. 1 and travel to 37 cities. —AS

Start date: Feb. 19 in Tuscon, Ariz.

