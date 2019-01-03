Obama debuts on the Billboard chart with Lin-Manuel Miranda's latest Hamilton remix

Hamilton

Ruth Kinane
January 03, 2019 at 10:51 AM EST

Barack Obama can now add Billboard charter to his long list of titles and accomplishments!

The former president, best-selling author and Nobel Peace-Prize winner debuted on Billboard’s Hot R&B Songs chart at number 22 alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda with their song “One Last Time (44 Remix),” a gospel-remixed version of the Hamilton song. 

Theo Wargo/WireImage; Jason DeCrow/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The track was the final installment of the 2018 “Hamildrop” series that saw the smash show’s creator Miranda release remixes of tracks from his hit musical monthly throughout the year, including a collaboration with “Weird Al” Yankovic, “Hamilton Polka.” Obama can be heard on “One Last Time (44 Remix),” delivering the spoken word segment from George Washington. The song also features Hamilton cast member Christopher Jackson and gospel singer BeBe Winans.

It is particularly fitting that Obama would feature on the last remix of the series, as the cast of Hamilton performed the original number at the White House for a student workshop during his presidency.

Hear the song above.

