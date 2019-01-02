Madonna gives surprise New Year's Eve performance at Stonewall Inn

Patrons of the historic Stonewall Inn in New York City entered 2019 on a wing and a “Prayer.”

Madonna surprised the landmark Greenwich Village bar on New Year’s Eve with an unannounced performance. The “Material Girl,” 60, performed “Like a Prayer” and a cover of Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” as shown through footage shot by attendees. Her son David Banda, 13, served as her acoustic guitar backup.

Madonna was recently named an ambassador for the bar’s commemorations of the 50th anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall Riots. During her New Year’s Eve appearance, she gave a speech promoting the spread of love in 2019.

“If we truly look and we truly take the time to get to know one another, we would find that we all bleed the same color and we all need to love and be loved,” she said. “As we stand here together tonight, let’s remember who we are fighting for and what we are fighting for — we are fighting for ourselves, we are fighting for each other, but truly and most importantly, what are we fighting for?”

As the crowd shouted “love,” she continued, “Let’s take a minute to reflect on how we can bring more love and peace into 2019. In this new year, let’s commit to disarming people with unexpected acts of kindness. Let’s be counterintuitive. Share what you know with someone you don’t agree with. Think about that. Try it. Get outside your comfort zone. Let’s try to be more forgiving. Maybe we can find an opening to let the light come in.”

The “Ray of Light” singer shared behind-the-scenes photos from her appearance on Instagram, including video of her warming up backstage.

“Me and my favorite Freedom Fighter At Stonewall Inn!” she wrote. “An unforgettable New Years Eve!!”

