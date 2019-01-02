Kanye is reversing his pledge, with the singer kicking off the new year by praising President Trump.
West is apparently going back on an October declaration that he was “distancing” himself from politics after delivering a rambling pro-Trump rant while appearing on Saturday Night Live as the show’s musical guest.
The new tweets come a time when Trump is under fire even more than usual — with a stock market that’s collapsing, immigrant children dying in U.S. custody and government shutdown denying 400,000+ workers their paychecks over Trump’s quixotic border wall quest.
But Yeezy is going full MAGA hat:
We assume he’s not talking about a beret or fedora.
God definitely on the side of taxpayers (Proverbs: 35).
Or personal choice? One of those. (Also: It’s only 59 percent, though, yes, blacks overwhelmingly vote Democrat).
We’re pretty sure he’s been watching Bandersnatch.
On Oct. 30, West declared via Twitter, “I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!”
Meanwhile, West and Kim Kardashian are expecting their fourth child via surrogate.
