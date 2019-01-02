Kanye is reversing his pledge, with the singer kicking off the new year by praising President Trump.

West is apparently going back on an October declaration that he was “distancing” himself from politics after delivering a rambling pro-Trump rant while appearing on Saturday Night Live as the show’s musical guest.

The new tweets come a time when Trump is under fire even more than usual — with a stock market that’s collapsing, immigrant children dying in U.S. custody and government shutdown denying 400,000+ workers their paychecks over Trump’s quixotic border wall quest.

But Yeezy is going full MAGA hat:

From now on I’m performing with my mutherfucking hat on 🐉🐉🐉 — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

We assume he’s not talking about a beret or fedora.

One of my favorite of many things about what the Trump hat represents to me is that people can’t tell me what to do because I’m black — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

We will change the world. God is on my side. I am a Christian. I am a tax payer. I am myself. God is with us. — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

God definitely on the side of taxpayers (Proverbs: 35).

Blacks are 90% Democrats That sounds like control to me 🤔 — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

Or personal choice? One of those. (Also: It’s only 59 percent, though, yes, blacks overwhelmingly vote Democrat).

They will not program me — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

We’re pretty sure he’s been watching Bandersnatch.

Trump all day — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

On Oct. 30, West declared via Twitter, “I am distancing myself from politics and completely focusing on being creative !!!”

Meanwhile, West and Kim Kardashian are expecting their fourth child via surrogate.

