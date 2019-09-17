See Blink-182, Dashboard Confessional, and more from this year's Riot Fest

By Ben Trivett
September 17, 2019 at 07:08 PM EDT

1 of 18

Blink 182

Ben Trivett
Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 18

Wu Tang Clan

Ben Trivett

RZA and crew played Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) cover-to-cover during their set

3 of 18

Against Me!

Ben Trivett

From the band’s after-party performance at the Metro, where they played “As The Eternal Cowboy” and “New Wave”

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 18

Violent Femmes

Ben Trivett

One thing in your tour bag: 

Brian – “Well, one thing we don’t bring is the set list, and that’s what makes us special… you’ve got to gauge the vibe, get on stage, see the audience and know what they’re ready for, not ready for, what’s gonna work and what’s not gonna work. And that’s the reason why, instead of what we bring, what we don’t bring is a very crucial part of our show”

Advertisement

5 of 18

Chris Carrabba of Dashboard Confessional

Ben Trivett

What is next for Dashboard?

“I don’t make my music by design, it just starts to come out, it’s starting to happen now. So I would say that’s on the horizon. I don’t know when, I don’t know how far out on the horizon, but songs are starting to come. I long ago stopped trying to push the songs… I’ve learned you can’t rush a record so you can go back on tour. The songs won’t be as good, and even if they are, you, I, won’t care about them as much.”

6 of 18

Taking Back Sunday

Ben Trivett

On performing two full albums at the fest:

Adam: “Well for us, 2019 marks 20 full years since we’ve been a band and so we wanted to celebrate that. I guess this is the only thing I’ve done consistently for 20 years in my life and to hit that milestone and be fortunate enough as we are to do that, it should be celebrated and we want to go celebrate with the people that made [it] possible.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 18

The Hu

Ben Trivett

Who are you guys excited to see at Riot Fest:

“SLAYER!!!!” 

One thing always in your tour bag:

“Everywhere we go, we bring Mongolia energy, love, support, and our message: ‘Be united, be strong, and do something good for the world.’”

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 18

Sincere Engineer

Ben Trivett

On being a Chicago local playing Riot Fest:

“We have a lot of friends here so it’s going to be pretty cool but I’m definitely super nervous. I’ve come to this thing since it’s started — since I was 13 or something, before it was even a festival, when it was at the Congress theater — so it’s weird to be on this side of it now.”

Advertisement

9 of 18

Dave Hause and the Mermaid

Ben Trivett

Advice for festival goers:

Dave – “Hydrate and wear sunscreen… also the ticket is, don’t wait in any line. If anything is a headache, there is some other thing you can do that you’re gonna have more fun at.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 18

Drakulas

Ben Trivett

On doing interviews out of character:

Zach — “We definitely have a character thing happening so when we’re doing interviews it’s ‘should we be doing this in character?'”

Mike — “I prefer talking about it like a film or something and you know, we wrote this film and these are the characters in the film and the characters do this and that but I don’t have to BE in character to talk about or stay in character the whole time — which would be bad anyways.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 18

The Descendents

Ben Trivett

How do you prep for such a high-energy performance?

Milo — “Coffee. Seriously, our drummer says if he didn’t drink 12 espressos he wouldn’t be able to play. It’s the vagueries of age: as you get older it takes more and more caffeine to get up there. These are beats that we wrote when we were 17 years old and they still have to go the same speed. So we have to make use of our favorite drug.”

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 18

Hot Water Music

Ben Trivett

Advice for veteran artists: 

Chuck — “Pace yourself, you’re only gonna get slower, it’s only going to hurt more, it takes longer to heal, and it definitely takes longer for weight to fall off. You can’t just eat and drink anything you want anymore.”

Chris — “When I was coming up I was always getting to meet a lot of the vets. I’d say, ‘just keep being cool to younger bands.’ I’ve had this a lot where we got to meet bands that we always looked up to and they’ve been great, supportive, and always looked out for you.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 18

This Wild Life

Ben Trivett

Who were you excited to see at Riot Fest this year:

Kevin — “We played at the same time as the Village People so I was pretty bummed about that. My joke when we first saw the lineup was that we’re going to play “YMCA” first and steal their thunder.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 18

Teenage Bottlerocket

Ben Trivett

Advice for new performers:

Miguel — “Try not to get run over by a fork lift”

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 18

The Beaches

Ben Trivett

On snacking:

Jordan — “Honestly, I’m more so taking the snacks that the festival provides. We got some really good, healthyish snacks that are those popcorn chips, pop corners I think? I have those in my bag ready for the ride back.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 18

Avail

Ben Trivett
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 18

Andrew W.K.

Ben Trivett
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Music

All Topics in Music

Advertisement
EDIT POST