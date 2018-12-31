Taylor Swift rings in 2019 with Reputation concert special on Netflix

Got New Year’s Eve plans? If not, Taylor Swift is here to help. The pop superstar kicked off the last day of 2018 by releasing a new concert film on Netflix, based on her recent tour around the Reputation album.

The Netflix special is a recording of the final United States stop on Swift’s Reputation stadium tour, originally performed at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 6. EW’s Alex Suskind was in attendance when the tour kicked off in Arizona back in May, and described the show as “a two-hour-plus, 24-song set that features various serpentine forms on stage and screen: towering, inflatable pythons; gold-embossed cobras; scaly Potter-esque visions projected on the Jumbotron — all in all, enough snakes to populate a Raiders of the Lost Ark reboot.” Comparing it to her previous tour, Suskind wrote that while “her last album 1989, and its subsequent tour, was a pop sugar rush,” the Reputation tour featured “something a bit darker and more elusive happening: an artist grappling with the shift in her once squeaky-clean public image.”

In addition to big stadium spectacle and massive pop hits, the new Reputation film also includes quieter moments aimed at dedicated fans, such as a rare performance of the song “All Too Well” from Swift’s 2012 album Red.

“‘All Too Well’ was never a single, and it always blows my mind that it is consistently one of the loudest songs the crowd sings when I play it,” Swift tweeted on Dec. 29 alongside a brief clip of the performance. “Moments like this defined the Reputation Stadium Tour for me, and I can’t wait for you to see it in full.”

The concert special includes guest appearances from Charli XCX, Camila Cabello, and Tiffany Haddish. Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Niall Horan, Troye Sivan, Selena Gomez, and Shawn Mendes were among the celebrities who dropped by other stops on the tour.

Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour is streaming on Netflix now. See for a list of what else is coming to Netflix once 2019 officially kicks off.

