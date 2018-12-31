Watch Céline Dion rock out at Lady Gaga's Las Vegas show

I had so much fun last night @Ladygaga ! Your energy on stage is contagious and you literally took my breath away! I wish you all the best with your #Vegas residency! – Céline xx… #Enigmahttps://t.co/3VVQZsApCY pic.twitter.com/j7k2NnHlmX — Celine Dion (@celinedion) December 31, 2018

As Lady Gaga kicked off her Las Vegas residency this weekend, she got a ringing endorsement from none other than Céline Dion, who knows a bit about performing in Sin City. The five-time Grammy winner, who will finish up her second high-grossing Vegas residency later this year, was seen on video rocking out in the audience during Gaga’s Dec. 30 performance at the Park Theater.

Dion’s support did not go unnoticed by Gaga, who sang her praises to the audience.

“Give it up for Céline Dion,” Gaga told the crowd at one point. “She prayed with me and my entire crew backstage before this show. That is how amazing she is. And when she was asked if she had any advice for me in Las Vegas, she said that I didn’t need it because I was strong and I knew what I was doing. And oh my God, I swear to you, the number of women that I can count on one hand that are supportive in this industry, it’s like, I would lose fingers, okay? You are amazing. You’re supportive, you’re talented, you’re legendary, and you’re kind. And I sang your songs over and over again as a child. I told you backstage ‘The Prayer’ with Andrea Bocelli is one of the most beautiful songs of all time.”

Lady Gaga talking about Celine Dion being in the audience and how they prayed together backstage tonight. #Enigma pic.twitter.com/5WAErnGdBr — Bobby Caruso (@BobbysByline) December 31, 2018

Gaga then dedicated her next song, “Yoü and I” off Born This Way, to Dion. After the show, Dion shared a video on Twitter of herself dancing in the crowd.

I had so much fun last night @Ladygaga! Your energy on stage is contagious and you literally took my breath away! I wish you all the best with your #Vegas residency!” Dion tweeted.

Dion will wrap up her current Vegas residency, Céline, at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in June 2019.

