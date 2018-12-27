Watch U2's Bono and the Edge busk for the homeless in Dublin on Christmas Eve

Almost every Christmas-related movie or folktale has a different opinion about what exactly constitutes “the meaning of Christmas,” but most seem to agree that it involves acting selflessly and giving back to other people. U2’s Bono and The Edge spent Christmas Eve this year channeling that kind of energy by busking on the streets of Dublin to raise money for the city’s homeless population.

According to The Guardian, the event was organized by musician Glen Hansard (of The Swell Season and the movie Once) and done in support of Simon Community, a charity dedicated to supporting people who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. The benefit busking concert is an annual gig. In addition to Bono and the Edge, this year’s performers included Hansard, Damien Rice, Danny O’Reilly, Imelda May, Luke Clerkin, Mundy, and Róisín O.

The U2 members played their new song “Love Is Bigger Than Anything In Its Way,” as well as a few classic Christmas carols. They were joined by the other musicians for an ensemble rendition of “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home).” Watch those videos above and below.

