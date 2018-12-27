Billie Lourd honors mother Carrie Fisher two years after her death

Thursday marked the two-year anniversary of actress Carrie Fisher’s death. To commemorate the occasion, Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd posted an Instagram video of herself singing, writing that this was an activity they had both enjoyed doing together.

“It has been two years since my Momby’s death and I still don’t know what the ‘right’ thing to do on a death anniversary is (I’m sure a lot of you feel the same way about your loved ones),” Lourd wrote in the caption. “So I decided to do something a little vulnerable for me, but something we both loved to do together – sing. This is the piano her father gave her and this was one of her favorite songs.”

The video features Lourd seated at a piano, performing a cover of the song “These Days” – originally written by Jackson Browne, but made famous by Nico and other musicians’ cover versions over the years.

Fisher died in 2016 after suffering a heart attack during a flight from London to Los Angeles. One day later, Fisher’s famous mother (and Lourd’s grandmother) Debbie Reynolds died as well.

“As the song says, we must ‘keep on moving,'” Lourd wrote. “I’ve found that what keeps me moving is doing things that make me happy, working hard on the things that I’m passionate about and surrounding myself with people I love and making them smile. I hope this encourages anyone feeling a little low or lost to ‘keep on moving.’ As my Momby once said, ‘take your broken heart and turn it into art’ – whatever that art may be for you.”

Watch the video above.

