Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, more to perform at Aretha Franklin tribute

Aretha Franklin’s televised tribute will be appropriately studded with stars.

CBS and the Recording Academy have tapped Kelly Clarkson, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson, Celine Dion, John Legend, Common, Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Alessia Cara, Patti LaBelle, BeBe Winans, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, H.E.R., Janelle Monáe, and SZA to perform songs from Franklin’s repertoire during the tribute concert dubbed Aretha! A GRAMMY Celebration for the Queen of Soul.

Tyler Perry will host the live taping, which will take place at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 13 at 6:00 p.m. PT. The concert will then be broadcast at a later date in 2019 on CBS.

“This special will celebrate Aretha Franklin’s numerous accomplishments as an entertainment icon, singer, songwriter, pianist, actress, and civil rights activist,” CBS Entertainment’s Jack Sussman said in a statement. “Aretha had an incredible effect on humanity and music with her indomitable spirit and grace. We look forward to honoring this music legend with numerous performers who all admire and respect the Queen of Soul.”

Franklin died Aug. 16 at the age of 76. Since then, tributes in various forms flooded in, from Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift to Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson. Stars, including Hudson and Faith Hill, also came out to perform during the music legend’s funeral, while Amazing Grace, a documentary of Franklin’s two-night 1972 concerts in Los Angeles, debuted in November.

“We’re approaching this show with extremely mixed feelings of sadness and joy, two qualities that over my 37 years of working with Aretha were often present,” Ken Ehrlich of AEG Ehrlich Ventures, which is producing the concert, remarked. “Our hope is that we will be able to share the remarkable musical and cultural accomplishments of the Queen of Soul through her own words and music as well as through the performances of an amazing group of musical artists who will gather to celebrate her amazing musical heritage.”

Tickets for the taping of Aretha! A GRAMMY Celebration for the Queen of Soul go on sale through AXS.com at 10 a.m. PT on Thursday.

