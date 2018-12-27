Here’s the cover of “Believe” that made Cher cry.

In recognition of the queen diva during the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors, Adam Lambert, Queen’s acting frontman, took the stage to perform “Believe,” turning the dance bopper of 1998 into a moving power ballad.

The ceremony, which also honored Reba McEntire, composer Philip Glass, jazz sax player Wayne Shorter, and Broadway’s Hamilton, took place earlier this month but was finally broadcast on Wednesday.

During Lambert’s remix, the camera turned to snatch those audience reactions. Spotted moving their heads along to the music were cast members of Hamilton, but it was Cher’s reaction that truly mattered. The pop diva was seen wiping tears away from her eyes at what the former American Idol contestant did on that stage.

“He was so great,” Cyndi Lauper tweeted of Lambert, “even sound check was great.”

The tributes kept coming as Lauper went solo for a version of “If I Could Turn Back Time” and she joined Lambert for a duet of “I Got You Babe,” which Cher famously performed with Sonny Bono.

“Tried 2 write Feelings About Adam Lambert Singing Believe In Words, but Cant seem 2,” Cher wrote on Twitter when the broadcast aired on CBS. “When Your senses are Overwhelmed All Can you feel with your [heart].”

“I Was Shocked AND Over The MOON When Cindi (Lauper) came out Rocking the house,” she continued. “Shocked Because SHE TOLD ME SHE WAS IN LA, & Over The Moon Because My Friend CINDI Is One Of Our ‘Great’ Singers. When Adam & Cindi Sang Together It=Heaven. ‘Little Big Town’ Were Adorable, & Harmonies. Amanda Was Genuine,& Dear,& When Whoopi Came Out In”Cher Outfit”She brought Down House.”

