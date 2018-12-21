Sam Smith drops moving 'Fire on Fire' ballad from Netflix's Watership Down

Watership Down

Nick Romano
December 21, 2018 at 12:14 PM EST

Another name joins the already star-studded Watership Down. While the likes of James McAvoy, John Boyega, Olivia Colman, and Rosamund Pike voice roles in the Netflix and BBC One miniseries, Sam Smith lays down a new track, one that debuted on Friday morning.

The song is called “Fire on Fire” and Smith sings, “When we fight, we fight like lions/ But then we love and feel the truth/ We lose our minds in a city of roses/ We won’t abide by any rules.”

Watership Down, an adaptation of the Richard Adams book, is an animated tale of a group of rabbits journeying to find a new home when their warren is destroyed. Smith’s new song release comes with an extended preview of the miniseries dropping Dec. 23 on Netflix and airing on BBC One in the U.K. from Dec. 22-23.

According to Variety, Smith co-wrote “Fire on Fire” with writer-producer Steve Mac and recorded the theme music with the BBC Concert Orchestra at London’s Abbey Road Studios in September.

“So honored to be a part of the new @bbcone / @netflix adaptation of Watership Down,” Smith wrote in a post on Instagram. “This story is so powerful and timeless and it’s been thrilling to work on a song for it. I hope everyone loves it as much as I do x.”

