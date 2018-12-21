Cardi B embraces her stripper roots in NSFW ‘Money’ video

Cardi B is capping off one crazy year with the “Money” shot.

The rapper dropped the official music video for her Invasion of Privacy track on Friday in which she embraces her early beginnings as a stripper in New York.

The five-time 2019 Grammy nominee hasn’t shied away about discussing publicly her past profession. With “Money,” she heads back to the club after her meteoric ascent to flip dollars at dancers twirling on the pole. She even takes part in the dancing and appears later sitting at a piano in the nude.

Cardi B also raps about her baby girl, Kulture Kiari, and doing whatever she must to provide for her. In multiple scenes, she’s seen breastfeeding an infant as she raps, “There’s nothing in this world that I like more than Kulture.”

The video comes days after Chart Data reported every song on Invasion of Privacy went either gold or platinum, making it the first album from a female artist with all its tracks certified by the Recording Industry Association of America.

'Invasion of Privacy' is the first album by a female artist to have all of its tracks certified by RIAA. — chart data (@chartdata) December 20, 2018

“BIG MOMMA BARDI !!” Cardi B wrote in response on Instagram. “Im happy my album is amazing but I got sooo much pressure an anxiety cause I know I gotta kill it with my second one.”

In 2018, Cardi B became the first female rapper with two No. 1 Billboard hits, “I Like It” and “Bodack Yellow (Money Moves).” She also appeared in music videos for Maroon 5 (“Girls Like You“) and Jennifer Lopez (“Dinero“), she performed on Saturday Night Live, and she graced EW’s cover as an Entertainer of the Year.

On a more personal level, she gave birth to Kulture in June and later announced her split from estranged husband, Migos rapper Offset, amid rumors of his infidelity. In the days that followed, Offset made a very public gesture in an attempt to win her back. She was not having it.

There’s no better way to bounce back from a breakup than with a dynamite music video.

