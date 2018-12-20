Travis Scott will perform alongside Maroon 5 at Super Bowl halftime show: Source

Travis Scott will join Maroon 5 in a guest spot at February’s Super Bowl halftime show.
The 26-year-old rapper will perform at the event in Atlanta on Sunday, Feb. 3, a source confirms to PEOPLE. Reps for Maroon 5 and the NFL did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment.
A source previously confirmed to PEOPLE in September that Maroon 5 would perform at the halftime show, but the NFL has yet to officially announce it, though they issued a statement.
“It’s a Super Bowl tradition to speculate about the performers for the Pepsi Halftime Show,” it read. “We are continuing to work with [longtime sponsor] Pepsi on our plans but do not have any announcements to make on what will be another epic show.”
If the band officially signs on for the high-profile performance, it would come amid a storm of controversy. More than 75,000 people have signed a Change.org petition asking them to back out of the event to support Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who started the #TakeAKnee movement to protest racial injustices.
“Kaepernick risked his career to take a knee for equality, and the NFL punished him for it,” the petition reads. “Until the league changes their policy and support players’ constitutional right to protest, no artists should agree to work with the NFL. Join me in asking Maroon 5 to drop out of the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show.”
That said, the band’s frontman, Adam Levine, 39, has all but confirmed their appearance. He joked with Ellen DeGeneres about it on her talk show in mid-November.
“It’s the Super Bowl. It’s a great event, and there’s gonna be a band performing — or an artist of some kind, at halftime and it’s gonna be great regardless of who it is,” he quipped. “Whoever is lucky enough to get that gig is probably gonna crush it … Whoever does it is probably equal parts nervous and excited. This is all speculative cause I don’t know who I’m talking about.”
Reaction to Thursday’s news was mixed on social media, with fans both excited and disappointed that Scott had signed on. Rapper Meek Mill was among the less-than-thrilled, tweeting, “For what?? He don’t need that he on fire already! Stay strong in this s—!”
Scott’s Super Bowl news comes on the heels of a big year for the musician. He welcomed his first child, a daughter named Stormi, with girlfriend Kylie Jenner in February, received his first Grammy nominations earlier this month and covered Rolling Stone‘s January issue. In the interview, published Thursday, he also revealed that he has imminent plans to ask the Lip Kit mogul, 21, to marry him.
“It got to a point where I was like, ‘I need [Kylie] with me to operate. She’s that one,’ ” Scott said, adding, “We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”
This would be the first Super Bowl performance for both Scott and Maroon 5. Last year’s featured Justin Timberlake (for the second time) and 2017 was Lady Gaga. Other big names that have taken the stage in recent years include, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Missy Elliott and Lenny Kravitz.
