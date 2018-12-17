'Oh yeah!' Lil Jon made a Christmas song with the Kool-Aid Man

Let’s call it, when “Yeah!” met “Oh Yeah.”

Lil Jon has given us all a true gift by dropping a new Christmas-themed song and video titled “All I Really Want for Christmas.” Now, what truly makes this worthy of unwrapping is Lil Jon’s collaborator: the Kool-Aid Man.

Just days after EW’s Guide to the Most Ridiculous Christmas Rap Songs, Lil Jon and the Kool-Aid Man (yes, that Kool-Aid Man) came crashing through with a late, must-listen inclusion. And both the song and video live up the designation as the duo spreads crunk holiday cheer by making turkeys dance, dumping out egg nog in favor of Kool-Aid, and providing plenty of oh yeahs.

Watch the video above.

