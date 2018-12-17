'Oh yeah!' Lil Jon made a Christmas song with the Kool-Aid Man

placeholder
Derek Lawrence
December 17, 2018 at 12:06 PM EST

Let’s call it, when “Yeah!” met “Oh Yeah.”

Lil Jon has given us all a true gift by dropping a new Christmas-themed song and video titled “All I Really Want for Christmas.” Now, what truly makes this worthy of unwrapping is Lil Jon’s collaborator: the Kool-Aid Man.

Just days after EW’s Guide to the Most Ridiculous Christmas Rap Songs, Lil Jon and the Kool-Aid Man (yes, that Kool-Aid Man) came crashing through with a late, must-listen inclusion. And both the song and video live up the designation as the duo spreads crunk holiday cheer by making turkeys dance, dumping out egg nog in favor of Kool-Aid, and providing plenty of oh yeahs.

Watch the video above.

Related content:

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now