Rivers Cuomo responds to SNL's Weezer sketch: 'I'm actually crying'

While many have used Twitter to complain about how Saturday Night Live represents them, others are more appreciative of the shout-out.

After a sketch which circled entirely around the musical oeuvre of California rock band Weezer aired on this week’s Matt Damon hosted midseason finale, Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo took to Twitter on Sunday morning to sing the praises of the sketch. “THEY HAD A WHOLE ASS SKIT ABOUT WEEZER AND ME ON SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE AND IM ACTUALLY CRYING AAAGGGGHHHHHHH,” he wrote.

THEY HAD A WHOLE ASS SKIT ABOUT WEEZER AND ME ON SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE AND IM ACTUALLY CRYING AAAGGGGHHHHHHH — Rivers Cuomo (@RiversCuomo) December 16, 2018

The offbeat sketch found Damon and Leslie Jones portraying characters arguing about the career of rock band Weezer. Essentially, it boiled down to Damon’s character insisting Weezer’s newest work, the forthcoming Black Album, was great, while Jones’ character argued that only Weezer’s first two albums were good and everything went downhill after bassist Matt Sharp left the band.

The sketch was a delightful exercise in absurdity with both characters nearly coming to blows over their strongly held beliefs about the California band, with Damon’s character proving he was ride-or-die for Weezer.

Now, maybe Cuomo will prove to be ride-or-die for the late night show given his utmost glee at the sketch. Weezer has released two new singles this fall, “Can’t Knock the Hustle” and “Zombie Bastards,” and their Black Album will debut next year on March 1. They have also announced an arena tour of the U.S. with fellow alt-rock band Pixies.

