Ariana Grande hopes Kanye and Drake's Twitter feud doesn't overshadow her new song release

Ariana Grande doesn’t want Kanye West’s Twitter tirade to distract from her new music.

“Guys, I know there are grown men arguing online [right now],” she wrote, referencing the over 100 tweets West issued Thursday night about his feud with Drake. “But Miley and I dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y’all could please just behave for just like few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank you.”

She then went on to release her new single with Miley Cyrus, “Imagine.”

West’s Tweetstorm began with a screenshot of a text message from a person identified as Free (presumably a member of West’s producing team) saying Drake had sent over a clearance request for “Say What’s Real,” his 2009 track from the mixtape So Far Gone that sampled West’s “Say You Will,” from 808s & Heartbreak. West captioned the screenshot, “This proves sh— faker than wrestling.”

Drake called me threatening me — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

You are disrespectful to all people with mental health conditions so this is an opportunity for growth — ye (@kanyewest) December 14, 2018

He then aired a series of grievances against the Canadian rapper, demanding apologies for alleged transgressions like dissing his Adidas sneakers, texting his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, and issuing apologies through third parties. He also accused Drake of threatening his family and bullying people with mental health issues. At one point, West tweeted that he and Drake had spoken on the phone, even writing “mission accomplished,” before ultimately continuing his attacks.

Kanye is still tweeting as of this article’s publication.

