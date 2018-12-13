Janet Jackson, Radiohead, Stevie Nicks to be inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

After multiple snubs, Janet Jackson, the “Rhythm Nation” queen herself, has a place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The upcoming class of 2019 was announced bright and early Thursday morning, whittling down the 15 nominees to seven acts “recognized for having contributed over 25 years of musical experience.”

Though Stevie Nicks is already a part of the Hall of Fame through Fleetwood Mac, the White Witch has a new place among the ranks as a solo act. Jackson and Nicks also join Radiohead, Roxy Music, The Zombies, Def Leppard, and The Cure.

Roxy Music and Nicks (again, as a solo performer) are to be inducted as first-time nominees.

Your official #RockHall2019 Inductees are here – welcome to the Hall of Fame: https://t.co/9aY5FO8gBH pic.twitter.com/YVep5m9r3f — Rock Hall (@rockhall) December 13, 2018

“We did it u guys,” Jackson, who was nominated and snubbed for the honor twice before, tweeted. “Thank U for all your love and support.”

Joe Elliot, frontman of Def Leppard, said in a statement, “First of all, a massive thanks to all our fans and past inductees who voted for us. Congratulations to all our fellow inductees, we stand alongside some amazing artists, past & present. What an absolute honor.”

We did it u guys 💜 Thank U for all your love and support. #RockHall2019 pic.twitter.com/1APrRJdmTv — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) December 13, 2018

LL Cool J, Kraftwerk, Devo, John Prine, MC5, Rage Against the Machine, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, and Todd Rundgren were among the other nominees.

The class of 2019 were decided upon by a mixture of online fan participation and a voting body comprised of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and music industry insiders.

The inductees will formally ascend to the Hall of Fame during a ceremony on March 29, 2019 from the stage at New York City’s Barclays Center.

Related content: